Nine UCC staff earned over €240k in 2019

That is according to the 2019 financial statements for UCC, which show the college’s pre-tax losses last year increased more than four-fold to €5.6m
The absence of a long-term funding model for third level education in Ireland "threatens UCC's ability to deliver". File picture

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 20:35 PM
Gordon Deegan

Nine staff members at University College Cork (UCC) earned over €240,000 last year, compared to zero in that earning category in 2018.

That is according to the 2019 financial statements for UCC, which show the college’s pre-tax losses last year increased more than four-fold to €5.6m.

The college’s consolidated revenues increased by 3.6% from €417.5m to €432.8m in the 12 months to the end of September last.

The accounts show that the numbers earning over €100,000 last year increased from 193 to 217.

Explaining the sharp increase in the numbers earning over €240,000, a spokesman for UCC said the majority of those in that category are academic medical consultants.

He said the nine entering the earning over €240,000 category “is due to two pay awards which took place during that period in line with the Public Service Stability Agreement”.

He said: “This brought the group in question into the new category. All UCC pay is fully in line with the nationally-agreed approved pay rates for the sector.” 

The figures show that a further 11 earned over €200,000; 62 earning between €150,000 and €200,000: and 135 earning between €100,000 and €150,000.

The total pay for key management personnel last year totalled €2.15m.

In a statement accompanying the accounts, UCC Honorary Treasurer, Doctor Dermot O’Mahony stated that the absence of a long term funding model for the Irish third level sector “now threatens UCC’s ability to deliver such services in a sustainable manner”.

The decline in capital support “continues to be of major concern”, he said.

The university said Covid-19 has had an adverse impact on the college's finances, and it has implemented "cost reduction and other mitigating measures" to reduce the financial impact.

