Kerry woman becomes Ireland's first female lifeboat coxswain after more than 200 rescues

For Denise Lynch, clipping on her RNLI beeper every morning is as natural as putting on her shoes and socks.

The 37-year-old has been on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week for nearly 20 years — and now she has made history by becoming the first-ever Irish female coxswain with the rescue charity.

After decades on the water, over 200 rescues and years of gruelling assessments, she passed the coxswain pass-out exam with flying colours at Fenit station in Kerry.

“To make history for females is extra special, I’m the first female lifeboat coxswain in Ireland.

“Basically, it’s the captain of the vessel, the person responsible for the crew and the boat.

“It’s a huge honour for myself and the station and all the crew, it’s not just me, it’s all the lads who have been behind me.

“It’s great for the girls in the lifeboats that we can get to these places if we try. There are 155 women involved in Ireland."

The RNLI volunteers can be called out any time day or night meaning she has stopped everything to respond to the call whether it is in the middle of Christmas dinner, birthday parties or even bringing her mother shopping.

“We’re on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I’ve 210 calls in my career in the lifeboat.

“It’s like literally putting on your shoes and socks every morning, you put on your beeper.

I’ve missed communions, I’ve been late going to weddings, I’ve missed birthday parties, it’s gone off on Christmas day and you’d be late back to the dinner.

Her family – which are steeped in fishing tradition – didn't bat an eyelid when she signed up to Fenit RNLI at the age of 18.

“They are there at night when the beeper is going off and hear me going down the drive.

“They’re very proud of me that I’ve come this far. I’m nearly 10 years getting to where I am.

“I had to go to England and do courses for this role and there is a lot of rigorous assessment throughout the years and the final operation pass-out. The crew were behind me 100%, it was me and the crew who got it that day."

In the written exam, she scored 98% getting just one answer wrong. It was followed by an intense three-hour exam at sea going through the drills for every possible emergency at sea from a fire onboard to someone going overboard.

She said: “I was more or less reared on the sea, we were born just two doors up from the pier.

“The first chance I got to join it I went for it and I never looked back. It's all voluntary.

“Every call is different. There is a feel-good factor in going out to help people who need you.” Some of her most treasured memories are the heartfelt hugs she has received from mothers after rescuing their sons.

“We were paged to a boat sinking and we found them.

The three boys jumped into the boat and within seconds the boat sank. It was a fairy tale one.

“It was a very, very close call. They were in their early 20s and they had hit a rock.

“I remember walking up the Marina that night and one of their mothers was on the pier and I’ll never forget the hug she gave me. She said, ‘Thank you so much’.

“I remember another young fella who had bought a speedboat and broke down and rang his mum who rang 999, we towed him back in and his mother came down and was hugging us so much.”

During one recent call-out to find a fisherman lost at sea, she spoke of the quiet which descended on the rescuers in the Atlantic when the search was stood down in the early hours of the morning.

RNLI volunteers like Denise Lynch can be called out any time day or night. Photo: Domnick Walsh

“We had a tough call recently when a fisherman washed off the rocks in Kerry Head and he was never recovered.

“We were five or six hours into it, the cliff rescue had the whole cliff lit up with massive lights and there was ourselves and the chopper and the coastguard came on at nearly one o’clock and said they were going to step us down for the night and begin again at first light.

“It’s everyone’s last fear, we’re very conscious of the family ashore.

That night every one of the big lights on the shore went dark, the chopper was gone, the place went dark, the whole boat went quiet, it was like we all nearly went into grief for the family.

Being a female lifeboat rescuer, the tragic deaths of Dara Fitzpatrick and Catríona Lucas in recent years struck a deep chord.

“These things touch us all. It’s sad when you see tragedies like that, when you’re out trying to save someone.

“There is always that risk of element and danger. I don’t think about it, you just focus on the job.

Denise Lynch scored 98% in her written exam. Photo: Domnick Walsh

“With the new role it will be more challenging for me because I will be responsible for the crew and the boat.

“But I’ve gained a lot of experience over the years and the boys and girls have been so supportive.

"Obviously you have to have sea legs to manage on a bad night.

“We’re all just normal people, we all love it and the reason we all do it is just to help people in trouble.”