Public health experts ask for redoubling of efforts amid warning Cork at 'critical juncture'

Public health experts in Cork have appealed to the public to redouble their efforts this weekend to stop the spread of Covid-19, amid warnings that the city and county are at “a critical juncture”.

This afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Cork city is now a “danger area” for coronavirus as cases have increased rapidly in the past two weeks, sparking fears that an urban lockdown may be imminent.

Chair of the area’s HSE crisis management team, Michael Fitzgerald, thanked people for their efforts to date, but said they need public support again following a steady surge in cases in the last week.

“We are concerned about the increased number of cases we are seeing in some areas, in particular cases which we know have spread in social settings,” he said.

“We are once again at a critical point. The actions we all take right now will dictate the spread of the virus over the coming weeks.

“The most important thing we can do is to keep our distance from each other, both by coming in contact with fewer people and maintaining at least two metres distance from others if we must see them.”

The group asked the public to continue to adhere to all public health advice and restrictions, and also to:

Reduce the number of visitors to your own home

Limit the number of people you meet outside your home as much as possible.

Continue to avoid crowds. In particular, if you are socialising, make sure you keep a distance of two metres from others.

Keep a core circle of people that you meet over the coming weeks.

And as always, keep up the safe practices that we all know about – keep a distance; wear a face covering where appropriate; wash your hands and catch your coughs and sneezes.

The acting director of public health for the region, Dr Anne Sheahan, said while there is evidence of some community transmission of the virus, many recent confirmed cases can be traced back to transmission within family groups and groups of friends.

“It is crucial that we all act right now to reduce the number of people we come into contact with,” she said.

“I appreciate that this is a big ask of people, but the alternative is that we see a continued rise in the number of cases.

“Unfortunately, it’s entirely possible to spread the disease even if you don’t have symptoms and are feeling well.

“That means it’s possible that you can pick up the virus from a friend while socialising – and then pass it on to another more vulnerable family member or friend without knowing.”

CEO of South/South West Hospital Group, Gerry O’Dwyer, said hospital staff are working tirelessly to fight this virus to provide safe, high-quality care to patients.

“The perseverance which staff across the group have shown and their on-going commitment to providing the best possible care is greatly appreciated,” he said.

“Not adhering to the national guidelines will inevitably place extra pressure on the hospital system.”

People have been advised to be aware of the symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of smell, loss or change to sense of taste, and then take immediate action, including isolating yourself from others, and phoning your GP.