Cork's Crawford Gallery awarded €3m in funding for redevelopment

The gallery says the funding, the awarding of which was announced this afternoon, will allow it to move on to the next phase of a long-planned redevelopment.
In the next phase, the gallery will seek planning for large scale capital works on the site at Emmet Place in Cork city-centre.

Friday, September 25, 2020 - 13:53 PM
Steven Heaney

More than €3m in funding is to be provided to Cork’s Crawford Art Gallery.

The redevelopment will form part of the Project Ireland 2040 plan.

Minister for the Arts and Culture, Catherine Ryan says the investment will ensure the facility can continue to play a significant part in Ireland’s cultural life.

She said: "I am delighted that work is progressing on the Crawford Art Gallery. 

The investment will facilitate a redevelopment which will ensure that the Crawford Art Gallery can continue to play a significant part in the cultural life of the country.       

Minister Martin said the gallery was in "a unique position", as it is the only National Cultural Institution operating in its entirety outside Dublin.

Speaking following the announcement, the Chair of Crawford Art Gallery, Rose McHugh, said the funding came at a critical and exciting time for the gallery

Director of the Crawford Art Gallery, Mary McCarthy: 'This approval and commitment is a giant step forward in enabling us realise the ambitious development plans for Crawford Art Gallery as part of the Ireland 2040 project.' Picture: Jim Coughlan.
She said: "This major investment is a real boost of confidence for the gallery, its Board and staff and its audiences at this time of global challenge. 

"We look forward to working with the Department, the OPW, Cork ETB, Cork City Council and all stakeholders on this project over the coming years.

This is a once in a lifetime ambitious opportunity to ensure Crawford is enhanced and sustained into the future. 

Crawford Art Gallery Director, Mary McCarthy said the approval was "a giant step forward" and would help the gallery realise its development plans.

She said: "We can now move forward to the detailed design phase and it supports us meeting our project timeline.

"We recognise the artists and publics need for an enhanced and improved facility and we want to ensure our heritage buildings are restored to a quality that will, in turn, ensure they can continue to be great places of creative exchange," she added.

