Two men admit having cocaine for sale in Whitechurch

Both men admitted having cocaine for sale or supply. File picture: iStock

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 17:50 PM
Liam Heylin

Two young men from White’s Cross in County Cork signed pleas of guilty today to charges of having cocaine for sale or supply in the Whitechurch area almost two years ago.

Zachary Hurley, 21, of Piercetown, White's Cross, signed pleas of guilty at Cork District Court to two counts of possession cannabis and one of having cocaine and another of MDMA, all for his own use.

The most serious charge relates to December 17, 2018, at Ballinvarrig, Whitechurch, where he admitted having cocaine for sale or supply.

Detective Garda Fearghal Ashcroft charged Hurley with the drugs offences.

He also charged Padraig Cloran, 22, of Coole East, White’s Cross, with the same offence of having cocaine for sale or supply in Whitechurch in December 2018.

Similarly, Cloran signed a plea of guilty to that charge today. He also admitted having cocaine and cannabis for his own use.

The cases were sent forward by Judge Olann Kelleher to next month’s sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing.

