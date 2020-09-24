Fire at Cork building site under control

Update: The fire on a building site in Cork city has been brought under control.

Cork City Fire Brigade said the incident on the MacCurtain St site was quickly brought under control by three units of the fire service.

Firefighters used a hydraulic platform to reach the top of a near nine-storey tower of scaffolding, where the fire broke out.

They posted images on their social media channels of a scorched area of flat roof, with a torch gun and fuel tank nearby.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Fire at building site on MacCurtain St. Pic: Cork City Fire Service.

Firefighters tackle blaze on busy Cork street

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on scaffolding on a building site in Cork city centre.

The fire broke out just after midday close to the top of a near nine-storey scaffolding structure on the construction site at the eastern end of MacCurtain St.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Traffic diversions are in place as firefighters tackle the blaze.

Cork city fire brigade respond to an incident on MacCurtain Street, Cork. Expect traffic delays and diversions in the area. #iestaff @irishexaminer @echolivecork pic.twitter.com/LAwLuKotgC — Larry Cummins (@LarryCpix) September 24, 2020

The site, earmarked for Cork's first city-sleeper hotel, has been the subject of controversy in recent months over planning issues.

MacCurtain Street Hoteliers Ltd was granted conditional planning last February for the part demolition of existing structures on the site of the former Windsor Inn, and the construction of a mini-hotel featuring 73 pod-style bedrooms with 93 bed spaces.