Gardaí locate and return seven stolen bicycles in West Cork

Gardaí have returned seven stolen bicycles to their owners in West Cork.

The seven bikes were stolen in separate incidents in the Macroom area during August and September.

Gardaí from the Macroom District carried out an investigation in which CCTV footage was examined, and house-to-house enquiries were made.

As a result, two juveniles were identified as possible suspects in the thefts, and the seven bicycles were later recovered.

Gardaí say all the bikes have now been returned to their rightful owners.

The two juveniles will now be dealt with through the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

As part of National Bike Week, Crime Prevention Officer for the West Cork Garda Division, Sergeant James O Donovan appealed to all bicycle owners to take extra precautions.

He said: "We are appealing to everyone from the pro's to the Sunday cyclist to lock their bikes as securely as possible. People are investing in more expensive bikes so it makes sense to invest in quality locks to prevent bike theft.

A few simple tips such as; spending 10% to 20% of the value of the bike on two locks, locking your bike tightly to an immovable object and keep the lock off the ground, will make life difficult for the thief.

"Take a photo of your bike, note the serial number and email it back to yourself so you have a record of it.

"If you are buying a second-hand bike, look for proof of ownership before purchasing.

Gardaí have urged anyone whose bike has been stolen to report it as soon as possible.