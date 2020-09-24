Status Yellow wind warning in place for Cork, Kerry and Clare

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 08:08 AM
Steven Heaney

A status yellow wind warning is in place for counties Cork, Kerry, and Clare.

Very windy conditions are expected in parts of Munster this morning and afternoon. 

Met Éireann has said that southerly winds veering west to northwest could reach speeds of 55 to 65km/ph, with gusts reaching highs of 990 to 110km/ph.

The strongest winds and gusts are expected in coastal areas and exposed hills and mountains.

The warning was issued late last night and will remain in place until midday today.

An orange marine warning is also now in place. Winds will reach gale force 8 or gale-force since today, on Irish coastal waters from Carnsore Point to Mizen Head to Lood head.

Earlier this morning, thousands of homes in a Cork suburb woke up without power.

The ESB said that almost 4,500 homes and businesses in the Ballincollig, Ovens, and Inishannon areas experienced a disruption in supply. The ESB apologised for the outages, and it now says power has now been restored.

