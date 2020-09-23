Man accused of having €60k of cannabis on Cork farm

A book of evidence was served on a man accused of having €60,000 worth of cannabis at farmland in Cork eight years ago.

Detective Garda Michael O’Halloran first charged Karl Humphreys with three counts related to drugs possession and drugs supply at the end of July this year.

On that occasion he said: “The background to this incident is that on July 29, 2012, a surveillance operation was in place in relation to a black bag containing 10 kilos of cannabis resin at Watergrasshill at farmland.

“It is alleged that Karl Humphreys arrived and conducted a search and retrieved a bag and was subsequently arrested.”

The defendant was in Australia for a long period in the intervening years.

In the book of evidence served on him today, the 37-year-old was charged with possessing cannabis resin, having the drug for sale or supply and having more than €13,000 worth of the drug for sale or supply at Ardnageehy East, Watergrasshill, County Cork.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, who represented the accused on free legal aid, said the defendant called to Togher garda station in relation to this matter within days of returning to Cork in July and turned up at Cork District Court for the purpose of being charged.

He said the defendant left Cork at a time when no charges had been brought against him and was still presumed innocent now.

Mr Kelleher said the accused would be pleading not guilty and he added that a co-accused who was put on trial in the case was found not guilty previously.

Bail conditions for Humphreys require him to reside at his family home at Curraheen Drive, Bishopstown, Cork, keep a curfew to be there nightly between 11pm and 6am, surrender his passport and not apply for a new one, and sign daily at Togher garda station.