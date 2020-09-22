Developer wants to erect 'replacement facades' after unauthorised demolition in Cork

The developers linked to the unauthorised demolition of a city building are set to apply for retention of the demolition works in an effort to regularise planning on the site.

The developers of Cork’s first city-sleeper hotel project on MacCurtain Street also signalled their intention to seek planning for the erection of “replacement facades” on the western and southern flanks of the development site on MacCurtain Street.

It follows controversy over the demolition of the former Windsor Inn, a 19th-century four-storey building which had traded as a bar and guesthouse over many decades on the site at 54-55 MacCurtain Street, to pave the way for MacCurtain Street Hoteliers Ltd's city-sleeper hotel project.

The company was granted conditional planning last February for the part-demolition of existing structures on the site of the former Windsor Inn, and the construction of a hotel featuring 73 pod-style bedrooms with 93 bedspaces, in a development ranging in height from five to eight storeys.

However, an enforcement file was opened in early March following the demolition of the Windsor Inn building.

Planning officials visited the site to inspect and assess the nature and extent of the work, before the enforcement process was launched in relation to what the council said was unauthorised development.

Construction work continued as correspondence was exchanged over recent months.

It has now culminated in the erection of a planning notice stating the developer’s intention to seek retention for the demolition and for the erection of facades corresponding to those permitted by the grant of planning in February. A decision is expected in a few weeks.