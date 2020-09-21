Judge refuses bail for Youghal man accused of stealing €800 phone

Bail was refused yesterday in the case against a Youghal man accused of stealing an €800 mobile phone at a sports shop in Cork City.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused a bail application by 37-year-old Joseph Lewis, of Chestnut Drive, Youghal, Co Cork.

Daithí Ó Donnabháin, defending, submitted that it was a suitable case for bail, describing the theft of the phone as “a minor district court matter".

Judge Olann Kelleher said the phone in question — a Samsung S10E — cost €800. It was allegedly stolen at JD Sports on St Patrick St, Cork, on September 1.

Mr Ó Donnabháin said the second charge faced by Mr Lewis, namely the theft of car keys, had arisen out of a civil matter concerning a dispute in relation to the sale of a car.

Detective Garda John O’Donovan objected to bail on the two theft charges faced by Mr Lewis.

“Our main concern is that he has an issue with drugs and the concern is he will commit further offences to buy drugs,” Det Garda O’Donovan said.

The second charge dated back to September 18, when there was an accusation that Mr Lewis stole the keys of a Ford Focus at Castleredmond, Midleton, Co Cork.

Mr Lewis said in his bail application yesterday that he sold a car to a man and was not paid for it, which was how that matter arose.

In relation to the allegation that he would steal to fund drug use, he said, “I am off drugs for 18 months. And I didn’t drink in seven or eight years.”

As regards the concern that he would not turn up in court if granted bail, Mr Lewis said there would be no difficulty and he would come to court.

Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded Mr Lewis in custody for one week.

Sergeant John Kelleher said time was needed for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on the charges.