Man dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Youghal

A man in his 50s has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea off East Cork this afternoon.

The man, who it’s understood is from the southside of Cork city, was recovered from the water by the crew of Youghal RNLI but he was pronounced dead on-shore a short time later.

The alarm was raised at 4.01pm, with reports that a swimmer had gone missing in the Caliso Bay area, just east of Youghal.

The town's inshore lifeboat was tasked and was launched within seven minutes.

The crew raced in their Atlantic class rib to the area and were on scene by 4.20pm.

Within seconds, a crew member spotted the casualty in the water about 300-metres from the lifeboat, and relatively close to the shore.

They recovered the man onto the lifeboat and immediately began CPR and first aid.

As they raced back to shore, they requested an ambulance, which was waiting when the lifeboat returned.

Paramedics and a doctor continued working on the casualty but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The weather conditions at the time were good, with a fresh south-easterly wind, but sea conditions were quite choppy.

The man's remains have been taken to hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place to establish the exact cause of death.