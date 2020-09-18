School transport 'a shambles' as pupils 'left on side of road'

The education minister has been urged to intervene in the 'shambolic' school transport system, with claims that scores of pupils are being left on the side of the road while private buses, which could be used to help, lie idle.

Cork county councillors are seeking a meeting with Education Minister Norma Foley over the issue.

Standing orders were suspended at a meeting in County Hall at the request of Fianna Fáil councillor William O’Leary.

He described the situation as “a national scandal” which “beggars all belief,” and criticised Bus Éireann.

"Covid or no Covid, I guarantee you we’d still be in the same situation with the lack of seats on buses, bus capacity, and people being left off buses, and no one is accountable and no one is taking responsibility," Mr O’Leary said.

The mental anguish this is putting on families is beyond all belief.

He said the situation is "out of control" and highlighted issues in Glenville, Conna, and Ballynoe, where he claimed some students are unable to get a bus to school. He said there were 30 students alone in the village of Watergrasshill without school transport.

“I’m left speechless, with parents crying over the phone to me," he said. "Money has to be thrown at it to increase capacity. Where are we going in this country if we can’t get people to the school of their choice?” he added.

Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn described the school transport system as “an absolute shambles".

“The [private] bus operators are ready to do it but it’s funding that is the issue,” he said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll maintained it had nothing to do with Covid-19.

“The school transport scheme is not working; it’s about time to change. Now is the time to fix it for next year as this year is a shambles already," Mr Carroll said.

Independent councillor Danny Collins said one parent he knows has had to give up her job in order to drive her children to school.

"There’s plenty of transport out there and I spoke with the owner of Cremin Coaches in Bantry and he said he has the buses ready but they are not giving him the funding necessary," Mr Collins said.

Fine Gael's Susan McCarthy said the system is broken and needs a complete overhaul.

“It's been a fiasco for the last number of years. It’s an absolute disgrace and we’re living is a 21st-century western economy, yet we have a completely dysfunctional transport system," she said.

Mayor of County Cork, Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley, agreed and said they would write to Education Minister Norma Foley to invite her to meet them.