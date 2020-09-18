Cork city fire brigade tackle blaze in Blackpool at hair salon

Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade/Facebook.

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 12:47 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

Cork city fire brigade tackled a blaze in Blackpool last night after a fire started in a hair salon. 

3 Degrees Hair Salon in Blackpool Co Cork will be closed for several weeks following the incident. 

The fire brigade arrived at the hair salon at 02.47am and extinguished the fire after more than two hours. 

Two units, two fire engines and a control unit from Ballyvolane and Anglesea St station attended the scene until 04.28am. 

To extinguish the fire, teams entered the premises wearing breathing apparatus. 

Some water damage to premises either side of the hairdressers was reported. 

Gardaí are investigating the incident and the fire brigade also said it attended other separate incidents in Cork city last night. 

In a Facebook post following the fire, the salon owners said they were "absolutely heartbroken". 

The salon said they were alerted to the fire at 3.15am and will have to close for several weeks.

"We will be closed for the next couple of weeks. We are so sorry for any inconvenience and we will keep ye all updated, love all from 3 Degrees," the Facebook post said. 

