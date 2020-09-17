Fota welcomes twin red panda cubs and calls on public to pick their names

Fota Wildlife Park has unveiled twin baby red panda cubs to their Asian Sanctuary.

The two cubs were born on 13 June 2020, to mother Bonnie, 9, and father Grga, 2.

The cubs, both female, are 14-weeks-old and have just started to venture out of their nest box in their habitat.

Red pandas are classified as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and there are less than 2,500 individuals left in the wild.

The cubs have been unveiled to mark International Red Panda Day, which is held on the third Saturday of September every year. It aims to raise awareness, educate and fundraise to help conserve the endangered species.

One of the twin red panda caubs unveiled by Fota. Picture: Darragh Kane

“We’re delighted to be able to announce the births of the twin cubs, the Red panda is definitely one of the favourite species with the public,” said lead ranger Julien Fonteneau.

“These births give us the opportunity to highlight the conversation work that we do, such as our financial support for the Red Panda Forest Guardian Project in Nepal which is a citizen program that is dedicated to conserving the Red pandas in their natural habitat in Nepal.

“These births also provide us with the opportunity to educate the public and visitors about Fota Wildlife Park’s participation in the international breeding programmes for the many species that are endangered or threatened in the wild.”

Speaking about the new additions, Mr Fonteneau added: “The weather has been lovely and mild recently so after their first few months of just sleeping and feeding they are now starting to emerge from their nesting box, which is visible to the public in the Red panda habitat.”

The twins have plenty of family to look up to, with older brothers Koda and Lionel being named after the Irish band, Kodaline, who filmed their music video ‘Ready to Change’ at Fota and donated the location fees to the Red Panda Forest Guardian Project in Nepal.

The Cork wildlife park is calling on the public to name the twin red panda cubs and have also offered up the chance of winning one of two year-long conservation passes.

To enter go to the website blog at fotawildlife.ie/blog, fill out the form and the Rangers will announce the names and the winners in mid-October.