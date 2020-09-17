Nursing home owner says more needs to be done to protect residents as cases rise 

An awful lot more needs to be done to protect nursing home residents as cases of Covid-19 continue to climb again.

That is according to the owner of a Cork nursing home who believes it is possible to avoid the devastation seen in the early months of the pandemic.

In the last week, four clusters have been recorded in care home settings.

Diarmuid Ó Dálaigh, owner of Oaklodge Nursing Home in Cloyne, said he would like to see additional training provided this time round.

“We are nervous and looking at all steps and looking towards any further guidance or training, particularly in the area of infection control,” he said.

“I think there’s a lot of expertise available now and that ought to be made available in practical training to our senior managers, our nurse managers.”

It comes as health officials are due to meet later today to consider restrictions for Dublin as Covid-19 continues to spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is expected to make recommendations to Government on moving the capital to level three.

It would mean cultural venues closing, capacity at funerals and weddings being limited and people working from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

A government steering group will meet later before the Cabinet makes a decision tomorrow.

Dublin is currently in level two "with extra restrictions" under the new five-level framework to help the country live with Covid-19.

Yesterday, 254 cases of Covid-19 were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre with 136 in Dublin.