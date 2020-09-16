Elective procedures cancelled at Limerick hospital as 'chronic' overcrowding persists

Elective surgeries and other diagnostic procedures are cancelled at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for the remainder of this week, as patient overcrowding heaped pressure on the hospital’s cramped 24-hour Emergency Department (ED).

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said, today, 80 patients were without beds at UHL “with more than 12 being cared for on chairs overnight, without even a trolley”.

“This is the highest figure recorded in an Irish hospital since the Covid-19 restrictions began, it said.

The union called for an “urgent intervention” from the Minister for Health to appoint “an external crisis management team to oversee governance at the hospital” to plan for opening further bed capacity.

INMO industrial relations officer, Mary Fogarty, said UHL was “in a chronic state of overcrowding”, with patients admitted “on chairs, as there aren’t even enough trolleys anymore”.

“This would be an exceptionally high level of overcrowding in normal times,” she claimed.

With Covid, the infection risk to staff and patients goes through the roof.

Nurses described the situation as "dangerous".

On Tuesday, UHL cancelled all elective activity until at least Friday, September 18, and asked the public to "consider all care options" before attending the ED.

The Limerick emergency department was opened as new in 2017 at a cost of €25 million, however patient overcrowding has continued.

“In the 24-hour period up to 8am on September 15th, a total of 238 patients attended the Emergency Department. The average number of daily attendances during 2019 was 195. It follows an unusually busy weekend for the ED,” a hospital spokesman said.

Cancellations include “elective surgery and certain diagnostic procedures”.

“Outpatient clinics will continue to run, and we regret the impact these cancellations will have on patients who have been self-isolating in advance of coming for their procedure,” the spokesman said.

“Affected patients are being contacted directly and will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity. Elective activity at our other hospitals is unaffected by this decision,” they added.

“Every effort is made to ensure physical distancing is maintained and to keep wait times to a minimum. All patients continue to receive expert medical care while they wait."

Injury units in Ennis and Nenagh are open from 8am to 8pm, and St John's is open 8am to 7pm, they said.

These will assist in the treatment of broken bones, sprains and other such injuries.

Patients with Covid-19 symptoms are advised to contact their GP by phone in the first instance.

However, the statement added, “if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority”.

UL Hospitals Group said it “regrets that any patient faces a long wait time for a bed, and clinicians are currently undertaking additional ward rounds to identify patients suitable for discharge or transfer”.

Professor Brian Lenehan, Chief Clinical Director, UL Hospitals Group, said that “such cancellations are provided for in our escalation plan as an option of last resort”.

“Our immediate focus is on providing a safe environment for all patients, particularly in the context of the national public health emergency and ongoing increase in cases in the region and nationally,” Prof. Lenehan said.

“Our theatres will prioritise inpatients and acute emergency presentations for the remainder of this week and the situation is being kept under continuing review as we look to resume scheduled services next Monday, September 21,” he added.