'Very bad news for Cork' if Government fails to relax travel rules, warns Ryanair chief

The chief executive of Ryanair has warned that the future of airports such as Cork was bleak unless the Government immediately eases travel restrictions, bringing them in line with other European countries.

Eddie Wilson travelled to Cork Airport, where he met with TDs and senators, to underline the impact the restrictions were having for the airline.

Ryanair wrote to staff in Cork and Shannon last week warning that the bases at the two airports would close this winter unless the travel restrictions were eased.

In particular, Ryanair wants the Government to adopt the European Commission's traffic-light system instead of the current 'green list' of countries.

"We hope they will adopt the European Union's rules on the movement of people and air travel and public health," he said.

"If they don't adopt that, then it is very bad news for Cork in terms of the closure of the base.

"If the UK is not on that list, then that is going to be terminal for our operations here in Cork."

Under the traffic-light system, the European Centre for Disease Control would publish a weekly map where countries will be graded green, orange, or red based on their infection levels.

Mr Wilson criticised the Government for not implementing the recommendations of the Aviation Recovery Taskforce, and said Ryanair has delayed preparations for its summer 2021 schedule due to the uncertainty over restrictions.

"If the aircraft go this winter and we don't make our plans for next summer, then there is nobody coming here," he said. "Unless they come here by canoe there is no way to get to Ireland. There will be nobody in hotels, and the tourism industry will collapse next summer."