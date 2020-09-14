Youghal hemp grower joins forces with TCD to study impact on inflammation

A collaborative venture between a Youghal hemp growing company and Trinity College Dublin is researching the potential of hemp-derived compounds in counteracting neuro-inflammation.

CB1 Botanical and the college’s School of Medicine and Immunobiology, under Professor Daniela Zisterer, are specifically focusing on neurodegenerative processes and the potential impact of novel cannabinoid molecules within human immune cells.

CB1’s CEO and co-founder Diarmuid O’Riordan says the research “also explores the impact of these hemp-derived compounds on chronic pain”.

The collaboration follows a previous, ongoing alliance with WIT’s Pharmaceutical and Molecular Biotechnology Research Centre (PMBRC) and with UCD’s genetics and molecular biology department.

Youghal native Diarmuid and his Lithuanian-born wife Kaya founded CB1 five years ago.

They farm high quality phytocannabinoids and other compounds like terpenes and flavonoids, on 33 acres of organic land at Ballynoe, near Fermoy.

The chemical oil compound cannabidiol (CBD) is extracted at a base in Youghal.

The CEO says they opted to concentrate on healthcare and medicinal applications because the sometimes harsh and even tragic side-effects of prescription medicine is enhancing demands for alternative medicines”.

The oilseed plant variety deployed by CB1 is called Finola, which yields high levels of CBD.

Youghal native Diarmuid O'Riordan (pictured) and his Lithuanian-born wife Kaya founded CB1 five years ago.

The oil is produced in 500mmg, 1,000mg or 1,500mg strengths per 30 ml bottle in neutral, peppermint or sour cherry flavours.

Before being bottled, packaged and shipped to clients and distributors it is analysed by Eurofins Scientific in London.

Eurofins is the only hemp-relevant ISO (International Organization for Standardization) in Europe and its accreditation ensures credibility.

The Trinity arrangement will ideally conclude at year’s end in “the approval of a novel compound with a potent anti-inflammatory mechanism”, says Mr O’Riordan.

Meantime alongside UCD, the company is exploring the effects of hemp’s novel compounds and also small molecules found in broccoli, on “cellular metabolism, mitochondrial function, anti-oxidant mechanisms and on apoptosis (programmed cell death), which relates to cancer treatments.

“Our plant-based compounds activate certain genes and biological pathways towards regulating cellular defence systems and the body’s oxidative stress response” says the businessman, “all of which play vital roles in counteracting diseases like cancer, MS and Parkinson’s”.

Due to “intellectual property” considerations, he “cannot elaborate on the PMBRC collaboration, which involves Enterprise Ireland-funded research relating to improving cannabinoid analysis, processing and purification and to studying the effects when “hemp-derived compounds are ingested”.