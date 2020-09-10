Four rescued after cruiser ran aground on Lough Derg

Four rescued after cruiser ran aground on Lough Derg

An RNLI boat. File picture

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 23:09 PM
Digital Desk staff

Four people have been rescued from a boat in Lough Derg in Tipperary.

Their 36ft cruiser ran aground in Youghal Bay this evening.

The RNLI said it was located in an area known to be particularly peppered with rocks and sudden shallows.

A lifeboat was launched at 5.08pm and reached the cruiser at 5.19pm.

All four passengers were found safe and unharmed. They were all wearing lifejackets.

After being satisfied that the vessel was not holed, the RNLI lifeboat towed the cruiser off the rocks and into safe water.

They accompanied the cruiser to Dromineer Harbour where the vessel was safely tied up at 6.13pm.

Peter Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advised boat users to “enjoy Lough Derg, and remember, study your charts and stay on the navigations route.”

More in this section

Skellig%20Star%20Hunger%20Strike07 Justice department planned more robust defence of Kerry direct provision centre
Water Pipe Replacement.jpg Irish Water announces major pipe upgrades for two Cork localities
Irish Naval Ship returns after deployment on Covid-19 duty to Co Irish Navy escorts trawlers to Cork after detaining them in UK waters

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

  • 22
  • 23
  • 27
  • 30
  • 42
  • 46
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices