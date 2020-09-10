Four rescued after cruiser ran aground on Lough Derg

Four people have been rescued from a boat in Lough Derg in Tipperary.

Their 36ft cruiser ran aground in Youghal Bay this evening.

The RNLI said it was located in an area known to be particularly peppered with rocks and sudden shallows.

A lifeboat was launched at 5.08pm and reached the cruiser at 5.19pm.

All four passengers were found safe and unharmed. They were all wearing lifejackets.

After being satisfied that the vessel was not holed, the RNLI lifeboat towed the cruiser off the rocks and into safe water.

They accompanied the cruiser to Dromineer Harbour where the vessel was safely tied up at 6.13pm.

Peter Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advised boat users to “enjoy Lough Derg, and remember, study your charts and stay on the navigations route.”