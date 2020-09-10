Irish Water announced major pipe upgrades for two Cork localities

Irish Water has announced two major pipe upgrade projects in Cork over the coming weeks.

Work starts on Monday on the replacement of around 1km of problematic water mains on the Old Mallow Rd, to tackle leaks and improve the reliability of water supply to Rathpeacon.

The work will take about six weeks.

In Ballinhassig, over 2.7kms of problematic water mains will be replaced to improve water quality and supply in the Ballinhassig and Fivemilebridge areas, starting on September 21, with a completion date towards the end of November.

A stop-go system will be in place on the R613.