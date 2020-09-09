Fatal crash in West Cork involving car and truck

One person has been killed following a collision involving a car and a truck in West Cork this afternoon.

A second person has been taken by road to Cork University Hospital after the incident at Baxter's Bridge, on the road between Bandon and Enniskeane.

Gardaí, ambulance crews, members of the Cork County fire service, a rapid response doctor and the Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance, HeliMed92, are all on the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time to facilitate an examination by garda forensic road traffic accident investigators.