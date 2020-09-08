Gardaí seek help locating 16-year-old missing from Kerry 

Gardaí in Kerry are appealing for help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Alex Sugrue is missing from her home in Ballybunion and was last seen at 9am on Saturday, September 5, when she left home.

She is described as being approximately 5’1’’ in height with a slim build.

She has green eyes and blond (bleached) shoulder-length hair.

When last seen, Alex was wearing a red, white and navy jacket, army green pants and black Nike runners.

Alex Sugrue is missing from her home in Ballybunion.

Anyone who has seen Alex or who can assist in locating her, is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.