Campaigners slam 'painfully slow' progress on Cork's cycling infrastructure

Cycling campaigners in Cork have expressed frustration and dismay at the slow pace of delivery of new cycling infrastructure in the city.

The Cork Cycling Campaign spoke out after confirmation of delays to the delivery and installation of bike parking bays which were announced during the summer as part of the city council’s Covid-19 recovery strategy.

“Many people believed this would be the easiest of ‘quick wins’ for the council to encourage cycling to the city centre and make people who cycle feel welcome in the city,” campaign chairman Conn Donovan said.

“Councillors have reported on social media that there are delays regarding suppliers. I note that other local authorities in Ireland have not experienced similar issues.”

He pointed to several examples in Dublin where bike stands are being installed on public streets and at schools.

In an email to city officials, Mr Donovan urged them to consider putting bike parking bays in existing car parking spaces and to avoid possible delays associated with putting them on private property.

Calls for cycling investment have a strong evidence base in Cork now.



Across a wide range of society, there is a firm resolution that good bike infra will enable more and more people to cycle, thus ensuring we have a greener, cleaner, and more equitable city. #WeAreCork pic.twitter.com/hjOVaAgmmj — Cork Cycling Campaign 🚲 (@CorkCyclingCrew) August 5, 2020

Cork City Council unveiled plans in July to invest €1.5m repairing 6km of existing cycle lanes, to install bollards on 4.5km of key cycling routes, to accelerate plans to build some 4.1km of new cycle lanes at Centre Park, Monahan Road, Terence MacSwiney Quay, Horgan’s Quay, Victoria Road, and along the South Mall, and to install bike racks at up to 100 locations to provide parking for up to 600 bikes.

Read More Training programme launched for Cork women working in the home

However, campaigners said progress on the ground has been painfully slow.

The council’s director of operations, David Joyce, said several streets have been pedestrianised, work to extend footpaths to facilitate outdoor dining on MacCurtain St is underway, work has started on the Horgan’s Quay bike lane and that public consultation on other bike lane projects is underway.

However, he said the council has experienced delays acquiring bike racks from suppliers, who in turn were having supply chain issues linked to Covid-19.

“We are looking at installing bike parking at 100 different sites which will provide parking for up to 600 bikes,” Mr Joyce said.

“But Covid has affected both the supply chain and manufacturing capacity.

“We have a significant order with the suppliers at the moment and when they are delivered, we will be installing them, focusing on the city centre island first, and will be rdering more.

Meanwhile, work on the installation of bollards along existing bike lanes will start within the next fortnight, with Alfred St, Washington St, South Main St, Western Rd, Clashduv, and the bike lane near Colaiste Choilm in Ballincollig in the first tranche.

A €1.5m bike lane surface renewal programme is also due to get underway and bollards will be installed along sections of these routes when that work is being done.