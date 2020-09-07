UCC to cut spending by almost 5% for upcoming academic year due to impact of Covid-19

University College Cork has said it is seeking to reduce its overall expenditure by almost 5% for the coming academic year, amid concerns in some Departments about cuts to part-time teaching hours.

Amid widespread speculation as to the extent of spending cuts, a spokesperson for UCC said: “To mitigate the expected decline in revenue and to ensure the essential and necessary public health measures are met, UCC has sought to reduce overall expenditure by 4.6% for the 2020/2021 academic year.

They said: “This reduction is achieved on a case-by-case basis to ensure services to students are optimised in 20/21."

Sources in different departments have told the Irish Examiner of their concerns at the prospect of cuts to budgets and the impact they could have.

One senior figure in one department suggested that part-time teaching was one area most likely to see the impact of budget cuts, with some resource-heavy departments more likely to be affected.

The spokesperson for UCC said: "The Covid-19 pandemic is impacting across all areas of UCC's operations. Given the likely reduction in certain income sources, the governing body has prudently approved a reduced budget for the forthcoming academic year that still enable it deliver all of it planned services in 20/21.

They said: "UCC very much welcomes the recently additional government support for the sector of €168m for 2020, which will assist UCC fund the operation of its academic and research services going forward.

"The pandemic's impact on operations is being examined on a case-by-case basis across the university to ensure services to students are optimised in 20/21."

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on third-level education providers, particularly in terms of a huge fall in overseas students and associated revenue streams such as student accommodation.

A source in one department said: “Workloads have increased due to increased student numbers in some areas and working from home and the demands of online delivery."

Another source said the university sector was "already in bad shape" before the pandemic due to reduced core budgets even prior to the economic crash more than a decade ago, with some faculties and departments seeing a rise in student numbers without additional resources being provided.

The UCC spokesperson said: "A 2018 Economic and Societal Impact Report found that for every €1 of state investment, UCC returns €5.68 to the Irish economy.

"Continued state support will be required to support the operations of the third level sector, so that it can maintain operations and contribute to Ireland's economic recovery."