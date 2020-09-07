Cataract patients in the southwest wait five years longer for surgery than northwest 

Optometrists are calling for a roll-out of the Sligo Post Cataract Scheme across the country.

It's because it only takes a year for cataract surgery in the North West, but people have to wait up to 5 years in the South West.

They're concerned that eye-care waiting lists have surged to 52 thousand during the pandemic.

Association of Optometrists Ireland spokesperson, Linda McGibney-Nolan says patients should also be treated more in the community: "Optometrists can deliver community eye care in two areas; immediately and effectively."

"Most of the people on those waiting lists are cardiac patients that we can deal with. After they've had their surgery instead of being in the hospital system they can be referred out into the community to be seen by their optometrists for their post-cataract check."

"This is what we have going in the north-west since 2010."