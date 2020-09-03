59 people waiting for a hospital bed in University Hospital Limerick

59 people waiting for a hospital bed in University Hospital Limerick

File image of a patient in a hospital. Picture: PA

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 14:01 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

214 admitted patients in Ireland are waiting for a hospital bed according to the latest figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). . 

170 people are waiting for beds in emergency departments across the country.  

44 patients in Ireland are waiting for a bed in other hospital wards. 

In Cork University Hospital (CUH), 38 people are waiting for a bed in a hospital department, down from 50 people yesterday and 43 people earlier in the week. 

University Hospital Limerick now has the highest amount of admitted patients waiting for a bed with 40 people waiting in the emergency department and 19 patients waiting elsewhere in other wards. 

In Mayo University hospital, 17 people are waiting for a bed while 13 patients are waiting in Mercy University Hospital Cork. 

The recent surge in numbers waiting for beds in Cork University Hospital drew sharp criticism from the INMO who described the risk of overcrowding with the presence of Covid-19 as a "toxic combination".

Speaking about the patient numbers and the risk of coronavirus, INMO Industrial Relations Officer for Cork University Hospital, Liam Conway, said: "“This is a deadly virus and our frontline members are rightly worried for their safety and that of their patients. Infection control is necessarily compromised in a hospital with patients in corridors and on trolleys. 

"The HSE assured us that there would be no tolerance of overcrowding during Covid. Yet no actions have been taken and we are sleepwalking back to mass overcrowding.”

Read More

Number on trolleys ‘toxic combination’ with Covid threat

More in this section

John Cummins Eleminated-1.jpg Waterford senator John Cummins breaks silence on Golfgate dinner
dan%20semi%204 Tributes paid to Humphrey O’Sullivan, founder of Over 60s talent show
Michael Harrington.PNG Gardaí appeal for help to find Cork teenager missing for over a week

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 5
  • 16
  • 40
  • 45
  • 47
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices