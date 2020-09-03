59 people waiting for a hospital bed in University Hospital Limerick

214 admitted patients in Ireland are waiting for a hospital bed according to the latest figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). .

170 people are waiting for beds in emergency departments across the country.

44 patients in Ireland are waiting for a bed in other hospital wards.

In Cork University Hospital (CUH), 38 people are waiting for a bed in a hospital department, down from 50 people yesterday and 43 people earlier in the week.

University Hospital Limerick now has the highest amount of admitted patients waiting for a bed with 40 people waiting in the emergency department and 19 patients waiting elsewhere in other wards.

In Mayo University hospital, 17 people are waiting for a bed while 13 patients are waiting in Mercy University Hospital Cork.

The recent surge in numbers waiting for beds in Cork University Hospital drew sharp criticism from the INMO who described the risk of overcrowding with the presence of Covid-19 as a "toxic combination".

Speaking about the patient numbers and the risk of coronavirus, INMO Industrial Relations Officer for Cork University Hospital, Liam Conway, said: "“This is a deadly virus and our frontline members are rightly worried for their safety and that of their patients. Infection control is necessarily compromised in a hospital with patients in corridors and on trolleys.

"The HSE assured us that there would be no tolerance of overcrowding during Covid. Yet no actions have been taken and we are sleepwalking back to mass overcrowding.”