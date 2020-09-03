Fiddle player and composer John Dwyer 'wore his gifts lightly'

Modest and unassuming, the eldest son in a family of noted musicians from Caolrua, between Eyeries and Ardgroom on the Beara peninsula, was the recipient of many accolades during his lifetime, not least the 2010 TG4 Gradam Ceoil composer award, shared with his brother Finbarr.

The greatest honour of all, though, is that his compositions have become part of the musical tradition from which he came.

Tunes such as ‘The Fall of Dunboy’, ‘The Sunny Hills of Beara’, ‘The Caha Mountains’, and reels and jigs bearing their composer’s name have been “seamlessly absorbed into the tradition, which is a mark of the genuine article”, according to Mr Dwyer’s friend and fellow musician Mick O’Connor, founder of the Castle Céilí Band in which Mr Dwyer played.

“For someone as talented as John, he wore his gifts lightly,” said Mr O’Connor.

“So much so, that it was years after I met him, I became aware that he was a composer. I might add that it was someone other than John that made me aware of his compositions.

Musicians who knew John well and played his compositions were generally not aware that their friend composed such melodic gems.

Mr Dwyer, whose early musical education came largely from his parents, left West Cork in 1955 to join the gardaí, immersing himself in the Dublin traditional music scene, where he first met Mr O’Connor at the Fiddlers’ Club on Church St.

“I was immediately impressed with the skilled, subtle, and creative musician,” said Mr O’Connor.

“John was highly regarded by the older, discerning musicians such as John Egan, George Rowley, and Tommy Potts, who were regulars at the city’s musical gatherings.”

Best known as a fiddle player, Mr Dwyer was, like his brothers, a multi-instrumentalist. He played the accordion in the Shannonside Céilí Band in the late 1950s, later joining Mr O’Connor’s Castle Céilí Band, where the line-up of fiddle players also included Seán Keane, Joe Ryan, Liam Rowsome, and John Kelly.

Mr Dwyer’s influence extends to younger generations of musicians who, said Mr O’Connor, “looked up to him as a mentor”, his 2012 album ‘The Dursey Sound’ with Elaine Hogan, Edel Fox, and Lia and Neil Byrne “exemplifying the elder musician sharing his music while the younger generation honours the master’s creativity and knowledge”.

An annual John Dwyer Trad Weekend in Waterford celebrates the music of a man whose career with An Garda Síochána took him around Ireland, including to An Rinn, before settling in New Ross as sergeant in 1973.

His son Richard, giving a eulogy at his father’s funeral, said: “Music was a language, a way of engaging with the world that defined much of who our father was and how he was seen.

"John was a profoundly talented and accomplished individual,” he added, describing him as “an example of quiet decency, generous with his time and talent”.

An ardent supporter of his brothers’ compositional work and collaborator on a posthumous book of Michael’s tunes, ‘The House on the Hill’, John encouraged other composers, in an interview for the Irish Traditional Music Archive, to “stay with it, believe in yourself” and “give full vent to your emotions”.