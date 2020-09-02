Tributes paid to Humphrey O’Sullivan, founder of Over 60's talent show

Tributes have been paid to a former employee at the Irish Examiner/ Evening Echo who was a noted advocate for the elderly and an organiser of Cork’s largest social event for seniors, the Over 60s Talent Competition.

Its founder, Paddy O’Brien, has paid tribute to his “right hand man” Humphrey O’Sullivan following his death last Monday evening.

Mr O’Sullivan, who was a former transport manager with newspaper titles, had spent 32 years working alongside Paddy O’Brien at the competition’s local heats, semi-finals and finals having first worked together at the heats of the competition in 1998.

“He was one of the kindest men I have met in my life. He was most obliging and would do anything you asked him to do and played a big part in the success of the Over 60s Talent Competition down through the years,” Mr O’Brien said.

“He worked with me as an adjudicator for 32 years and for those 32 years he was at all the semi-finals, finals and all local heats. He’ll be sadly missed by me and all the people associated with it,” he said.

He sympathised with his wife Bernie, his daughters, Audrey and Hilary, his sons, Owen and Anthony, and a number of grandchildren.