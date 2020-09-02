Save Cork City says council boss is responsible for delay in flood defences 

Save Cork City, which is opposed to the OPW’s €150m Cork City flood defence plan, and which has mounted two legal challenges to city council public realm projects which both feature flood defences, said it is time for a rethink.
Save Cork City spokesman, John Hegarty, said: “By refusing to discuss a change of approach or seek the independent advice that city councillors have repeatedly called for, our chief executive is personally responsible for delaying the protection of Cork from floodwater and has additionally stagnated our more recent potential to thrive as a city by constantly pursuing the wrong development approach for Cork.”
Save Cork City has sought a judicial review of Bórd Pleanála’s approval of the council’s Morrison’s Island public realm scheme, which will feature flood defences along flood-prone quays, and it has mounted a legal challenge to the council’s south docklands road upgrade, which also has some flood defences.