Fans asked to mark 30th anniversary of Cork's' All Ireland double by donating to Marymount

It’s an achievement etched forever in the memory of Rebels everywhere. Now Cork GAA fans around the world are being encouraged to mark the 30th anniversary of the county’s historic All Ireland double, and help raise money for Marymount hospice in the process.

Details of Cork GAA and Marymount's Go Red for Cork initiative were announced on what was the 30th anniversary of the senior Cork hurlers’ 1990 All Ireland 5-15 to 2-21 win over Galway.

Two weeks later, the senior footballers would go on to beat Meath 11 points to nine, completing the remarkable double — the first county to do so in the modern era.

Now, to mark the 30th anniversary of this remarkable feat and to help Marymount and Cork GAA, people are being encouraged to don the ‘blood and bandage’ on September 16 as part of a novel fundraiser.

The initiative is the brainchild of current Cork hurler Conor Cahalane, whose father, Niall, was on the All Ireland winning 1990 football team.

Paula McGovern Marymount University Hospital & Hospice with Niall Cahalane & Conor Cahalane. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

“We had supported Marymount earlier in the year through the hugely successful Cork Hurlers’ Solo Run campaign so I knew that Marymount were really suffering due to Covid-19 cancellations so I wanted to do something more to help,” Conor said.

“I also wanted to help promote the significant achievement of the Cork GAA players of 1990, including my own father. Winning the double is something very special that doesn’t happen very often and we need to celebrate it as a county.”

Cork County Board CEO, Kevin O’Donovan, welcomed some of the 1990 legends from both teams to Pairc Uí Chaoimh yesterday for a socially-distanced launch.

“1990 was an iconic year for Cork GAA and still stands as an unmatched high-water mark in Gaelic Games nationally,” he said.

“We would like to call on all Rebels to Go Red for Cork on September 16 and to donate. We think it will bring some much-needed joy and a bit of nostalgia as we look forward to the return of our county teams over the coming weeks.”

Marymount’s head of fundraising, Paula McGovern, said the pandemic has forced the cancellation of all Marymount fundraising events this year.

Cork players celebrate as the Liam MacCarthy is raised after their victory over Galway. Picture: Ray McManus / Sportsfile

“While we cannot run any of our standard events this year, this is a great way for people to bring some colour into their day, mark their county’s achievements and donate to Marymount all the while,” she said.

Schools, businesses and individuals are now being encouraged to get involved by wearing their county jersey, red clothing or accessories, or by decorating your remote office, home or car on September 16, and then donate online at ww.idonate.ie/goredforCork.

Some 75% of the proceeds will go to Marymount Hospice, with 25% going to Cork GAA.

You can share your photos on the day on social media, using #GoRedforCork and tag @Marymount and @CorkGAA.