Man dies following house fire in Co Tipperary

A man has died following a house fire in Co Tipperary, the gardaí said.

The incident happened at a home in Pintown, Clonracken, Roscrea in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí and the fire services were called to the scene at about 4am.

The man’s body was discovered inside the house after the fire was brought under control.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem is due to be carried out by the state pathologist.

The scene has been preserved and an investigation is under way.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at Roscrea Garda station.