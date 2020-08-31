Douglas Village on course for November 12 reopening

A "major push in the next 10 weeks" will see the Douglas Village Shopping Centre reopen on November 12, the construction firm rebuilding the centre after a devastating fire has said.

Twelve months ago, what initially seemed a small incident brought an entire shopping centre to its knees.

Smoke emanating from the bonnet of an Opel Zafira quickly turned to fire and a terrible incident wreaked havoc on dozens of businesses and livelihoods.

The startling speed of the inferno could have culminated in unimaginable loss of life, save for the heroics and professionalism of Cork's finest firefighters, who put their own safety at risk to battle the raging flames, ferocious heat and insidious smoke long into the evening.

With victory against the blaze ensured, thoughts turned to the damage it had left in its wake.

The heat was so intense that steel girders crumpled, while almost 50 cars were damaged. Businesses that would open their doors to customers every day suddenly had nowhere to go and were left wondering if things could ever be the same again.

With the closure of the shopping centre, Douglas lost around 1,000 car parking spaces, while 46 retail units were unusable.

Tasked with rebuilding the shopping centre, Cork construction firm PJ Hegarty and Sons had a summer 2020 deadline in mind. The Covid-19 pandemic put paid to that, though.

Contractors had to temporarily abandon work but were able to return to the site on May 18, with efforts continuing since.

A November 12 deadline has now been set and, despite Mother Nature's wrath with recent flash floods in Douglas, the construction firm is adamant that the date remains firmly in place.

Contracts manager with PJ Hegarty and Sons, Gearóid Walsh told the Irish Examiner a completion schedule has been written up, and November 12 is still the target.

"We have increased our resources and are working with decorators and low noise sub-contractors to work evenings since last week. We are nearing completion on Level 1 of the car park and Level 2 and 3 will follow on in four-week intervals," he said.

Rebuilding and development of Douglas village shopping centre. The centre is set for a November 12 reopening.

"We have commenced re-tiling the mall today and removing existing damaged shop fronts.

"The services contractors are on schedule for the main works in the car park and the ESB is due back on site next week to replace the substation transformers."

The screen to the N40 will remain in place until the end of October to prevent a reoccurrence of rubber-necking, which blighted the scene in the weeks after the event as curious onlookers strained to see what was happening on site.

The major anchor retailers remain committed to the shopping centre and are currently reorganising for the reopening, while the smaller units are also gearing up, Mr Walsh said.

"Tesco are onsite refitting their unit and Marks and Spencer are due to commence fit-out works on September 7. The smaller units will be commencing shop fit-outs late September or early October, depending on the level of works required."

Progress is forthcoming, considering the impact of Covid-19, which could not have been foreseen, as well as recent extreme weather events, Mr Walsh added.

The owners of the shopping centre will also use the time to improve on what customers were used to, he said.

"All in all, works are progressing well considering our Covid-19 protocols and the recent storms and flash floods. The scope is continually developing as the owners are looking to enhance some of the areas not damaged by the fire prior to opening."

It will be a busy two and a half months for all concerned, Mr Walsh said.

A still from a video by Cork City Fire Brigade via their Twitter Account. Douglas Village Shopping Centre fire aftermath, showing buckled steel beams

"We will have a major push for the next 10 weeks but are confident with the dedication of the site team, putting in the long hours required, that we will have people parking and shopping in the centre by November 12."

Meanwhile, the owners of Douglas Village Shopping Centre want answers as to how such a devastating event could have occurred.

The Commercial Court heard in July that they are suing for more than €30m in damages after the allegedly defective Opel Zafira car went on fire.

Mr Justice David Barniville agreed to fast-track the case against four entities in that court.

Avoncore Ltd and Canmont Ltd, trading as the Douglas Village Shopping Centre, are taking cases against Leeson Motors Ltd, which allegedly distributed and sold an Opel Zafira B Model car, with a 06 C registration, manufactured and designed by another defendant - Adam Opel GmbH, based in Germany.

The third defendant is Opel Automobile GmbH which, since Groupe PSA acquired the Opel brand in 2017, has been involved in continuing any recall campaigns including various recalls in respect of Zafira B models.

Vauxhall Motors Ltd in the UK is also being sued. It is claimed that company was responsible for the conduct and management of recalls of the Zafira B vehicles there and had provided direction to and/or liaised with Leeson Motors Ltd on recalls conducted here.

The costs of demolition and rebuilding of the car park, associated business interruption and other aspects of repair are expected to exceed €30m and the calculation of the amount for loss and damage suffered is continuing, the owners say.