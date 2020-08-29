Search for angler missing since Wednesday scaled down

The search for an angler, missing in Co Kerry since Wednesday has been scaled down today.

Valentia Coast Guard says only the Glenderry lifeboat's currently searching off Kerry Head.

At about 8.30 on Wednesday night, two men were fishing near a ledge.

One of the men was caught by a wave and was pulled into the water.

The other got in to help him but was unable to bring his partner with him.

He entered the water in a bid to save the angler but got into difficulty himself but managed to make it ashore.

It is hoped a larger search, involving divers and drones, will commence this afternoon, depending on weather conditions.

The angler fell into the sea on Wednesday night while fishing at Kerry Head.