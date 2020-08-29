Search for angler missing since Wednesday scaled down

Valentia Coast Guard says only the Glenderry lifeboat's currently searching off Kerry Head.
A major operation to recover the body of an angler off Kerry Head is continuing as Banna Beach Rescue Boat and Crew scan the coast line off Kerryhead. Picture: Domnick Walsh 
Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 13:51 PM
Digital Desk staff

The search for an angler, missing in Co Kerry since Wednesday has been scaled down today.

At about 8.30 on Wednesday night, two men were fishing near a ledge.

One of the men was caught by a wave and was pulled into the water.

The other got in to help him but was unable to bring his partner with him.

He entered the water in a bid to save the angler but got into difficulty himself but managed to make it ashore.

It is hoped a larger search, involving divers and drones, will commence this afternoon, depending on weather conditions.

The angler fell into the sea on Wednesday night while fishing at Kerry Head.

