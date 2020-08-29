Michael Healy-Rae hits out as pubs offered 'virtually nothing' by Government

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has blasted the Government's financial support for pubs, saying that the industry is "reeling in shock" at how badly they have been treated.

Trade bodies hit out at the latest Government package which offers pubs financial assistance to the tune of €16m.

The package includes a 40% top-up of the Restart Grant and a waiver of court fees and associated excise and stamp duties relating to the renewal of pub and other liquor licences.

"Publicans up and down the length and breadth of Ireland are reeling in shock at the way this Government have treated them," Mr Healy-Rae said.

They have been sold out and they are being treated really, really badly.

"On one hand, they are being told they cannot open their doors and on the other hand, what has been offered to them is nothing, virtually nothing."

The Licensed Vintners Association described the package as "crumbs".

“This is a paltry gesture which shows how little regard this Government has for the troubles of the pub industry,” said Donall O’Keeffe, CEO of the LVA.

"We asked for support, not sympathy, and the Government has given us crumbs."