Navy checks diving options in search for missing man in Kerry
The man has been missing for 36 hours. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD 
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 08:00 AM
Digital Desk staff

A search operation for a fisherman who went missing at sea on Wednesday night is restarting in Co Kerry this morning.

He has been missing for 36 hours after he got into difficulty while angling near Kerry Head.

Members of the Navy are to assess diving opportunities today as part of the search.

Fenit RNLI's Gerard O'Donnell is involved in the operation - he says what happened was an unfortunate accident.

Mr O'Donnell says: "There were two people fishing on a ledge. One was caught by waves, was pulled into the water, and the other person who was with him went in to assist him.

"With difficulty, he got back out of the water himself but he wasn't able to bring the missing man with him."

To date the search has involved the naval ship the L.E. Niamh, the Shannon search and rescue helicopter, the Fenit Lifeboat and a number of local coastguard units.

Bad weather has hampered the operation.

