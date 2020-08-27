Thunder warning for Munster and four other counties

A thunder warning is in place for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

Met Éireann issued a warning for thunderstorms with lightning activity and heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening.

The status yellow warning for thunder is in place until 9pm.

A separate status yellow warning for rain is also in place for Munster and Leinster.

"Intense and potentially thundery downpours" are expected this evening and tonight.

There may be some localised flooding in areas. Given recent heavy rainfall, this will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.

The warning is in place until 6am tomorrow.