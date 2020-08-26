Minister says no end-date in place for Bantry flood relief scheme

The Government doesn’t know when work will start on Bantry’s long-awaited flood relief scheme and it doesn’t know how long it will take once it does eventually start.

The west Cork town was badly hit in Monday night’s floods, the pressure from which led to a large crater opening up in the heart of the town.

Unprecedented torrential downpours led to underground rivers that run under the town along New Street and Barrack Street, backing up and bursting through drains and manholes on those streets and into Main Street, which appears to have been the worst hit.

Part of the street collapsed with the pressure coming from bursting underground rivers.

Furious residents and business owners have demanded work finally start on a flood relief plan which is believed to have already been agreed on, and calls for which date back more than 20 years.

But when pressed on even a rough date when work could start, Minister Patrick O’Donovan said he did not want to give a date because even it he did, that date might not be met.

The Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, who met flood-hit business owners and residents in Bantry on Wednesday, said: "I am not going to give a rough date because the rough date would more than likely not be met.

Minister Patrick O'Donovan on a walk about in Bandon talking to Con linehan of Linehan's menswear, Mary Linehan Foley and Mayor of County Cork, Gillian Coughlan MCC. Picture Denis Boyle

“And I'd be back [in Bantry] then again with you on the date of the rough date and you asking me the question - ‘Minister, why haven't we met it?’.”

When it was put to him that a flood relief scheme could be up and running by 2024, he declined to comment.

He told the Irish Examiner: “I am not going to speculate because I don't think the people of the town deserve that.”

He said that when he met people during his trip to Bantry, they were angry.

“Local people were using the opportunity to tell me exactly what happened and to express their anger and frustration at what has happened,” he said.

“The people in Bantry don't care where water comes from, whether it comes from a sewer, from the sea, from the river or from a manhole.

They just don't want water coming in the front door and I think there was a fair amount of anger they have been able to vent to me.

Eddie Wiseman, whose Main Street clothing and sportswear shop was flooded with nearly two feet of water, said: “We have lost thousands [of euro] due to the damage to stock.

“Our floor has been ruined.”

He said he had been told by a leading Cork County Council official that a flood relief system could be finished by 2024.

Local councillor Danny Collins said: “We’ve asked the minister to hurry up and get the works for the Bantry scheme going. “