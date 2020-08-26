More flooding could be on the way in Munster as yellow rain warning issued

Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly will also experience "intense" downpours
Repairs taking place in Bantry, Co Cork after flooding earlier this week caused by Storm Francis. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 13:06 PM

Another yellow rainfall warning comes into place tonight in the South, as Met Éireann is warning of even more flooding.

Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly will experience "intense" downpours overnight and tomorrow.

River flooding is an ongoing concern, as Storms Ellen and Francis have raised levels.

"Intense and potentially thundery downpours are expected on Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night which may lead to localised flooding," the weather warning reads.

"Given recent heavy rainfall, this will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also."

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

