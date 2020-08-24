Cork council will take 'sensible' approach to smoky coal ban

As Cork County Council take responsibility for banning the burning of certain fossil fuels from September 1 onwards in Cobh, Mallow, and Midleton, the local authority has said it will take a "sensible" approach to the restriction this winter.

The extension of the smoky-coal ban to all towns of over 10,000 people comes following the decision by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Eamon Ryan.

The inclusion of Cobh, Mallow, and Midleton was announced by the Department back in December 2019, but the exact areas to be included in these new Low Smoke Zones (LSZs) have only recently been publicised.

Acknowledging that many people may have already stocked up on smoky coal, Cork County Council says it will be taking a “sensible approach” in enforcing the rules this coming winter.

It will have extensive powers to enforce the ban. This includes being able to inspect homes and vehicles, issue fines of between €250 and €1,000, and prosecutions under the Air Pollution acts.

The minister has created new Low Smoke Zones which incorporate Cobh and Midleton that extend eastwards from the already present Cork City zone. It will encompass both of the towns and all areas in between. Mallow and its surrounding areas have been designated a separate LSZ.

An interactive online map to illustrate both the existing LSZs and the new ones that will be in effect from September 1 is now available.

Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley, the mayor of Co Cork, welcomed the designation of new LSZs in the county, adding it is "hopefully a step on the road to a nationwide ban on smoky solid fuels".

"Smoky coal has a detrimental impact on air quality and public health, both in the home and in our neighbourhoods," she said.

"This development has come at a time where we are more sensitive and aware of the needs of the most vulnerable in our community and I ask that everyone extends the phenomenal community spirit we’ve shown this year by endeavouring to burn low smoke fuels only.

"We make our own air quality, and we can improve it for everyone by following the new regulations.”