Woman and child escape tent fire in Cork
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 14:21 PM
Eoin English

Two people, believed to be a mother and her child, have been rushed to hospital after a tent fire incident in Cork.

While both have suffered suspected burn injuries in the incident in the Youghal area, it is understood that their conditions have been described as stable.

They are being assessed in Cork University Hospital.

The alarm was raised just before midday when a retained firefighter member of the Cork County Fire Service spotted smoke coming from a tent close to the old train station at the front strand area of the town.

One unit of the Cork County fire service attended the scene.

They remained on scene until 1.15pm.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

