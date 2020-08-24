Coastguard praises teens for weekend rescue of father and son

An area officer for the Irish Coastguard has praised five teens in Cork for their efforts in rescuing a father and son who were swept out to sea on an inflatable on Sunday.

Victor Shine of Crosshaven Coastguard told RTÉ radio’s Morning that the teenagers, who were fishing in a light rib near Roches Point, were able to assist because their boat was small enough to reach the area which would have been difficult for the Coastguard.

“I must commend them for their heroic efforts.” It was “a challenging area” where the incident occurred, he said.

It is understood that the nine-year-old boy had been on an inflatable device when he was caught in a strong current and was swept out to sea.

His father went into the water to help him and both were swept out further.

The teens - Jamie Venner, Richard McSweeney, Cillian Foster, Kate Horgan and Harry Pritchard, were fishing in a rib at White Bay, near Roches Point, rushed to the scene to save the father who was left clinging to a marker buoy after his son, was swept out to sea on an inflatable device.

They retrieved the man onto their boat, and brought him ashore where he was reunited with his son who is understood to have made his way ashore himself.

Mr Shine said that both the father and son were suffering severe hypothermia and the emergency services brought them to a campfire on the beach to warm them up while also wrapping them in foil blankets.

There were concerns about blood pressure so the Coastguard helicopter landed on the beach to transport them to hospital in Cork.