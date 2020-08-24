Status Yellow wind warning set for Munster

People are hit by waves on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co. Cork. A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Connacht, Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Waterford will take effect from midnight and run until midnight tomorrow. Picture: PA
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 07:23 AM
Digital Desk staff

Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour and heavy rain can be expected in parts of the country over the coming days.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Connacht, Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Waterford will take effect from midnight and run until midnight tomorrow.

Up to 50mm of rain is likely in places.

A Status Yellow alert for strong winds will also be in place for Munster and Wexford from 6am until 7pm tomorrow.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says there'll be some damaging gusts. 

Mr O'Reilly said: "Really it's going to be a spell of very nasty weather. 

"The storm centre is going to track into the southwest of Ireland coming through tonight with the rainfall being the first issue.

"But then as that system pulls through the winds on the southern side of the system are going to bring some very strong and damaging gusts to the southern half of Ireland."

#Golfgate: Hogan refuses to resign; stopped by Gardaí for phone use while driving

