Kerry nursing home crown their very own Rose of Tralee 2020

Due to COVID-19, the Rose of Tralee may not be taking place this year but that hasn’t stopped the people of Kerry celebrating the 60-year-old festival.

Ocean View Nursing Home in Tralee decided to throw their own rose selection this week to honor the dates the International festival was due to take place.

Activity Coordinator Kay O'Shea crowned the residents as county roses before the staff voted for their overall winner, Ina Trant.

Speaking to Kathryn Thomas on RTÉ Radio 1, she explained that the reigning Roses visit the home every year as part of their weekly itinerary and the residents were disappointed that they wouldn't able to watch the annual event on television.

“I came up with The Rose of Tralee, we usually have the roses coming into us and this year they couldn’t come in so I said we’d have our own Rose of Tralee,” she said.

To be fair, I got all the staff to vote for one of the residents. Ina got the most votes so Ina was crowned the House Rose of Tralee. It was great fun, of course I dressed up as Mary Kennedy for the event.

Winner Ina joined Kay on the line and got a surprise when Rose of Tralee judge and former RTÉ presenter Mary Kennedy popped in during the interview to congratulate Ina on her win.

“What a lovely way to celebrate the Rose of Tralee because sadly we can’t be there for very good reasons but my goodness Ina you look fab with your tiara and sash," Mary said.

Ina Trant and Activity Coordinator Kay O'Shea at the Ocean View Nursing Home's Rose of Tralee selection. Photo: Facebook.com/OceanViewHome/

Are you too missing the annual event? Tune into Dáithí's Decade of Roses on RTÉ One Monday, August 24 at 9.30pm.