Storm Ellen: East Cork affected as 16,000 remain without power nationwide
Motorists make their way through flooded roads near Dunmanway in Co. Cork following storm Ellen. Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire
Friday, August 21, 2020 - 18:17 PM

The ESB have said they have restored power to 184,000 homes, farms and businesses - but an additional 6,000 lost power today meaning there are still 16,000 without electricity.

The areas which remain most affected include East Cork, Tipperary, East Limerick, East Galway and Leitrim, according to the ESB Networks.

In a statement, they said that they would "continue working until nightfall in these areas, where safe to do so, and will mobilise again at first light on Saturday morning to reconnect those who remain without power".

"Our skilled network technicians from less impacted areas of the country will continue to assist their colleagues in the regions still affected," they added.

People are asked to report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

Meanwhile, estimated power restoration times continually updated and available on the PowerCheck App and www.powercheck.ie.


