Campers pack up ahead of Storm Ellen, violent storm-force winds expected from 9pm

Holidaymakers are leaving campsites along exposed southern coastal areas as Storm Ellen bears down on the country.

Campers have heeded the calls to leave, packed up their tents and cut short their staycations, after authorities issued severe weather warnings for the entire country, and red wind warnings for Cork, with destructive gale to violent storm-force winds forecast to batter the country from around 9pm.

Associated heavy rain will bring a risk of flooding. Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds, there is a potential risk of coastal flooding, particularly in the West Cork area.

There is a risk also a risk of some inland and river flooding, with some potentially heavy, thundery downpours.

Siobhan Sullivan, of Eagle Point Camping at Ballylickey, near Bantry, said they had gone from a full campsite earlier this week, including up to 50 people in tents across the site, to a virtually empty campsite by mid-afternoon.

“We’ve been reading and watching the news, and telling people about the weather warnings, especially those in tents, and we’ve been advising those people basically to go home,” Ms Sullivan said.

“And people are being sensible. We had a few cancellations earlier this week, and a few people left early but most people were gone by yesterday afternoon.

“We are in a sheltered area, and at the moment, the conditions are lovely, the sea is flat calm but I suppose that’s the calm before the storm. We just don’t know what to expect.”

A few miles south, on the tip of the Mizen peninsula, campers in Barleycove caravan park were also battening down the hatches.

Those in tents have packed up and left, camper van owners have taken down their awnings and moved to more sheltered locations on the site, and mobile home owners are using their parked cars as wind breakers.

“It’s coming to the end of the season and most people with kids would have been going home this weekend anyway, so cutting their break short by a few days wasn’t that much of a big deal,” a spokesperson said.

“If it’s as bad as they are forecasting, we will get a lash alright but we’re just not sure how bad it’s going to be, but we are preparing for the worst.”

A status red wind warning is in place across Cork from 9pm tonight.

In the city, authorities said the threat of widespread tidal flooding in the city centre tonight and tomorrow morning has receded.

There will however still be low level pooling along the low-lying city quays from around 7pm tonight and from around 7am tomorrow.

The public has been advised to take care in these areas which include South Terrace, Morrison’s Quay, Fr. Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay.

The council said the likelihood of more widespread tidal flooding from 7pm tomorrow night, coinciding with high tide, still remains and further updates will issue.

UCC and CIT are closing their campuses and sports facilities from 6pm, and Fota Wildlife Park will close tomorrow on public safety grounds.

“We are in the process of contacting directly all bookings for this date,” a spokesperson said.

“If you booked to visit the park for this date please stand by for a direct contact update on your booking.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused. This decision is for the safety of our visitors, staff and animals. We thank you for your patience and understanding.”

In the county, the Dursey Island cable car will not operate tomorrow.

The county council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has convened and response crews are on standby.

Sandbags will be available at Cork County Council depots for areas prone to risk and council crews will deploy sandbags as necessary.

The council expects the impact from Storm Ellen to include fallen trees and possible structural damage from high winds, flooding in coastal areas and inland and river flooding.

Property owners, residents and visitors are advised to prepare for this dangerous weather event, to protect property, to avoid unnecessary journeys and stay indoors during the warning periods.

Members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes.

Driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible. Road users have been advised to be aware of the danger posed by high winds.

Motorists can report issues such as fallen trees and road damage to their local council office during working hours or to call the emergency number (021) 4800048.

In the event of power outages, people should contact ESB Networks at 1850 372999, and in the event of a disruption to water supply, you should contact Irish Water at 1850 278278.