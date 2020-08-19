West Cork festival organiser says government restrictions will decimate industry

The organiser of some of the largest cultural events in West Cork has called for clarification from the government about the latest public health restrictions amid uncertainty over whether performances by two music legends can go ahead this weekend.

Francis Humphrys, the chief executive of West Cork Music (WCM) said he hopes the gigs by Christy Moore and singer-songwriter Donovan can go ahead as part of a reimagined Masters of Tradition festival.

WCM stages the West Cork Literary Festival and the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, as well as the Masters of Tradition, which are worth a combined €3.3m to the local economy.

“At the moment, they are going ahead, but we're not sure after [the] announcement. We need clarity,” Mr Humphrys said.

“We have already cancelled the literary festival and the chamber festival. This was our first shot at live music.

“We want them to happen. We are taking all possible precautions. In fact, we couldn’t be taking more precautions. It seems crazy to hit something as controlled as our event.

To hit something like this with the same sledge hammer they are using to hit the house parties, it just seems unfair. And if you take a sledge hammer to crack a nut, you destroy the nut.

Mr Humphrys said the latest public health restrictions announced on Tuesday, particularly the details in relation to crowd numbers and gatherings, were open to interpretation and required clarification.

He said the weekend gigs in the 400-capacity function room of the Maritime Hotel in Bantry will be attended by an audience of just 40.

People will be seated at tables of no more than four, they will be required to wear face masks until they are seated, hand sanitizer will be provided, and people will enter and exit via separate buildings.

Staff have undergone Covid training and will also be masked.

“But we just don’t know at the moment where we stand,” Mr Humphrys said.

I would appeal to government not to destroy events that are properly organised, in line with the guidelines, because you are trying to crack down on house parties.

“We have gone to huge trouble to organise these events in line with the guidelines."

The lockdown forced WCM to reinvent its festivals, with many of the artists and musicians that were due to travel from overseas recording performances in their own cities, including Amsterdam, Paris, Warsaw and Chicago, for streaming online.

And, in recent days, many of the performers who were due to appear at the Masters of Tradition festival recorded closed performances in places such as Bantry House and on Sherkin Island, again for streaming online over the coming days.

Mr Humphrys said: “We went to a lot of trouble to keep the flag flying and to prove that we haven’t vanished. But our concern now is turning to next year’s festivals and whether overseas visitors can travel.”

You can book tickets to watch the online events at www.westcorkmusic.ie