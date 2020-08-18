Outbreak of Covid-19 confirmed at University Hospital Limerick

An outbreak control team has been established at University Hospital Limerick after one patient and one member of staff on a ward tested positive for coronavirus, a hospital spokesman has confirmed.

The two confirmed cases of the virus involve a member of staff and a patient who were both on Ward 3B on Tuesday.

“Contact tracing and testing is currently underway and all appropriate infection prevention and control measures are being followed in line with the national HPSC guidance,” a UHL spokesman said.

“A number of staff from the ward at the centre of what we believe to be a localised outbreak have been identified as contacts. They have been asked to stay off work and to self-isolate in line with national guidance.”

The hospital said it had completed “initial testing of all patient contacts” and this “has not identified further cases”.

Initial testing of staff contacts is due to be completed tomorrow, Wednesday. All patients on the ward have been informed of the outbreak.

Chief Operations Manager, UL Hospitals Group, Noreen Spillane said: “Hospitals have been preparing for these situations for many months and we have now established an outbreak control team to put into operation our measures to protect the safety of patients and staff and to protect public health more generally”.

“This is the first outbreak of Covid-19 to have occurred in UHL since the start of the pandemic," Ms Spillane said.

This is unfortunate but we have every reason to believe that this is a limited outbreak that is contained in the ward in question.

UL Hospitals Group urged patients to assist it “by continuing to follow public health advice and to continuing to co-operate with the visiting restrictions across all six of our hospitals”.