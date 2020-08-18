Cork publicans plead for support as thousands of jobs are on the line

Publicans braced for another delay in the reopening of pubs have warned that the sector will be decimated unless a financial support package is announced.

Amid mounting concerns over rising Covid-19 figures, Michael O’Donovan, the chairman of the Vintners Federation of Ireland’s (VFI) Cork city branch, said the future of 3,500 family-run bars which support 25,000 jobs directly, now depends on key government decisions over the coming days.

“We are just pleading to be given a chance to reopen our businesses to prove that we can run them in line with public health guidelines,” Mr O’Donovan said.

“But we are conscious of the public health concerns and if a decision is taken not to reopen wet-pubs, we will need ongoing government supports for the commercial side of our businesses.

“We still have outgoings, we have to pay insurance and utility bills, and if a decision is announced soon to keep these bars closed, then we will need to hear details on the same day of a supports package.”

He was speaking after a series of meetings between VFI members and politicians in constituencies right across the country ahead of Cabinet meetings next week which are expected to determine whether wet-pubs can reopen on August 31.

The briefings were organised as part of the VFI’s ‘support not sympathy’ campaign to highlight the plight of the family-run businesses which were closed five-months last Saturday.

Mr O’Donovan said he and fellow VFI members were disgusted by the scenes which emerged from the Berlin D2 venue in Dublin over the weekend.

It was gut-wrenching to see that behaviour. It was a real kick in the guts for everyone, especially coming at the height of our campaign.

Mr Donovan is the third generation of his family to be involved in the running of the Castle Inn on South Main St. His grandparents, Michael and Louise Connolly bought it in the 1930s. His parents, Mary and Denis, took it over before Michael got involved in the business.

He said it is a worrying time for his wider family, and for the thousands of other families in the wet-pub business across Ireland.

In Cork city, around 146 of the VFI’s 206 member pubs remain closed pending a decision from government.

VFI members urged politicians to examine the proposed changes to the Covid payments, and to introduce a rolling reduction, from 85% to 35%, over the coming months.

The VFI has asked for the banks' loan repayment moratorium to be extended to next March, and for the interest on loans and mortgages to be written off.

It has asked for Covid payments to be made available to working publicans aged over 66, and it's called for talks with Revenue on licence renewals.

“We are asking, under current circumstances, that any license that was issued in September 2019 be reissued this September for one more year once the gardaí have no objection to that license,” he said.