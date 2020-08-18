Limerick school and respite centre needs €200k to keep hydrotherapy pool open

Some €200,000 is needed to keep the facilities at St Gabriels Respite House in Mungret, Limerick open. File Picture.
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 17:29 PM
Ryan O’Rourke

A school and respite centre for children with disabilities is down €200,000 as they fight to keep their hydrotherapy pool open under new Covid-19 restriction.

St Gabriel’s School and Centre, Limerick, provides essential services to 650 individuals with disabilities. 

Among these services is their hydrotherapy pool. However, a drop in income has now put the future of this service in jeopardy.

Kate Sheahan, head of fundraising at St Gabriel’s, explained how the Covid-19 closure brought about such a drop in funding.

“The pool operated freely to children and families in the services of St Gabriels, whereas external users were asked to pay a modest entry fee. It was this entry fee which provided an income which helped cover the cost of the pool. It is a very expensive facility to run. The income has been decimated really. We've lost about €200,000,” Ms Sheahan said.

The pool has reopened but is operating under new rules due to Covid-19 restrictions, meaning fewer users. 

Ms Sheahan said the pool provides essential relief to its users.

“It’s built for the children who use the services. It's also used by people recovering from surgery, patients who are recovering from a stroke, and even patients who are having some cancer treatments. Since it has reopened, we had families coming to use and said that over lockdown, they had nothing.

"They had witnessed increasing stiffness and a loss of mobility. And just a loss of fun, over the lockdown period.” 

St Gabriel’s is now relying on charity donations in order to cover the costs.

Ms Sheahan encouraged anyone who can to support the Cook Medical Women's Mini Marathon, which will be hosting a virtual event to raise funds for a number of services, including St Gabriel’s.

